Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $134.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE:PWR traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. 1,831,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,976. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average of $115.51.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.