QuickSwap (QUICK) One Day Volume Hits $7.42 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $53.22 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $162.69 or 0.00414846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.10 or 0.07336252 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00049318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.