Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

RDN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,214. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

