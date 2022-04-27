Rage Fan 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,720.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $286,562.06 and $10,720.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.88 or 0.07330639 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00049319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

