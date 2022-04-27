Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%.

Randolph Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

