Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.57

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 15665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($68.82) to €69.00 ($74.19) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9849 per share. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

