Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of RRC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 242,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,163. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $34.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Range Resources by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Range Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

