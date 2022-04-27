Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Mastercard worth $455,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,205,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $792,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 163,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,606,000 after acquiring an additional 65,531 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Mastercard by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 299,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,667,000 after buying an additional 107,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,679,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,917. The company has a market cap of $353.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.99 and its 200-day moving average is $353.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

