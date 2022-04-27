Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $81,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,525,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

ADI traded down $7.20 on Wednesday, hitting $151.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

