Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of McDonald’s worth $323,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

Shares of MCD traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,214. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

