Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $71,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,140. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average is $173.80.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

