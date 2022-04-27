Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,788,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,542 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of TJX Companies worth $211,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 153,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,501,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.