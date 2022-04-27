Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,138 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $289,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 413,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $320,428,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $116.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $881.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,529,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,442,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $937.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $985.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $885.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.