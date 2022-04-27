Raymond James & Associates Buys 24,844 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of V.F. worth $93,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 246,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,578 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.48. 2,309,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

