Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $250,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $5.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.35. 3,050,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,358. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

