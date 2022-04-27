Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Unilever worth $189,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. 7,362,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,281. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

