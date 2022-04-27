Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $90,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

