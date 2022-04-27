Raymond James & Associates Has $199.31 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,862 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.41% of Kimberly-Clark worth $199,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

