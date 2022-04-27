Raymond James & Associates Has $261.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $261,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,288,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter.
VTV stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,207. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.01.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
