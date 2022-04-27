Raymond James & Associates Has $66.65 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,259,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,835 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $66,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. 2,162,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,040. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

