Raymond James & Associates Has $666.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 10.44% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $666,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,004 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,343,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565,141 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after acquiring an additional 473,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,744.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 440,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.