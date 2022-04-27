Raymond James & Associates Has $77.60 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $77,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $19.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $456.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,746. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $449.50 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.32 and its 200-day moving average is $592.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

