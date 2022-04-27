Raymond James & Associates Has $95.13 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of FedEx worth $95,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,444,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $6.14 on Wednesday, hitting $199.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,689. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.36.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

