Raymond James & Associates Has $96.77 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.65% of Advance Auto Parts worth $96,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.88. 1,125,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,485. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.24. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

