Raymond James & Associates Purchases 14,107 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Diageo worth $95,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,717. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($61.18) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($54.17) to GBX 4,500 ($57.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,921.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

