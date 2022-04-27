Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,287 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Align Technology worth $65,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,911,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.43. 1,286,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.93 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.38.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.50.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

