Raymond James & Associates Purchases 76,007 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Ball worth $68,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,584 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

NYSE BLL traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, reaching $81.01. 2,101,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

