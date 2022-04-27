Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,785 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.42% of Trane Technologies worth $202,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, hitting $144.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,928. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.86.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

