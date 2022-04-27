Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.52% of Masimo worth $83,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Masimo by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 534,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,654,000 after buying an additional 64,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.10. 714,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

