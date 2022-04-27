Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,744 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,130,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $752,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.
In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
