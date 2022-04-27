Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,513 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,513 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $222,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,644,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,587,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,010. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $145.61 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $157.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.