Raymond James & Associates Sells 958 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.36% of FactSet Research Systems worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded down $12.52 on Wednesday, hitting $416.52. The stock had a trading volume of 232,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,609. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.55 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

