Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 590,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,283,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

