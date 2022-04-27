Raze Network Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $381,232.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,887.69 or 0.07318417 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

