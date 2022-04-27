Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,000 ($89.22) target price on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($112.16) to GBX 9,100 ($115.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($95.34) to GBX 7,460 ($95.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,462.22 ($95.11).

LON RKT opened at GBX 6,232 ($79.43) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,952.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,033.38. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($62.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,709 ($85.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,384.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

