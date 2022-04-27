Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the March 31st total of 1,545,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,083,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBGLY shares. Societe Generale cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.12) to GBX 91 ($1.16) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($96.86) to GBX 7,800 ($99.41) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,482.20.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RBGLY traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 1,545,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,314. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.