Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (FINE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $2.45 million and $637,170.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.78 or 0.07367669 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00048706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

