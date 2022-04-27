Refinable Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $629,335.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.89 or 0.07324587 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

