Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in April

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the March 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REMYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($188.17) to €167.00 ($179.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €282.00 ($303.23) to €294.00 ($316.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($317.20) to €315.00 ($338.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 17,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

