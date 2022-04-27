Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 33334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.37 million and a PE ratio of 30.00.
About Resverlogix (TSE:RVX)
Featured Stories
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.