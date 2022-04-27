Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 33334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.37 million and a PE ratio of 30.00.

About Resverlogix (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp. operates as a late-stage clinical biotechnology company. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular, end-stage renal, chronic kidney, neurodegenerative, fabry, peripheral artery, and other orphan diseases, as well as diabetes mellitus.

