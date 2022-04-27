Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Posts Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.04-1.10 EPS.

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. 159,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,892. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 62,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

