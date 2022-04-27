Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of RVMD opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.00. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 1,272,079 shares of company stock worth $31,810,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

