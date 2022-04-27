Rewardiqa (REW) Achieves Market Cap of $28,913.81

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $28,913.81 and $8.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00071412 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

