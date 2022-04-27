Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:RPI.UN traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.01. 6,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.87. The company has a market cap of C$493.08 million and a PE ratio of 252.87. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$44.24 and a 12 month high of C$71.00.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

