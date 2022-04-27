Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTMVY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.05) to GBX 740 ($9.43) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.41) to GBX 650 ($8.28) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $695.00.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

