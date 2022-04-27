River & Mercantile LLC Decreases Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

River & Mercantile LLC cut its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

IYR traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,340. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

