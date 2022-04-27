River & Mercantile LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

River & Mercantile LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 674,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 651,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,542 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.