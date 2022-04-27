Robinson (LON:RBN) Trading Down 6.3%

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.96). 2,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.02).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.46 million and a PE ratio of 375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles for food, personal, and home care products; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and a range of jars that are used in the food, personal care, and beauty market sectors.

