Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.79. The company had a trading volume of 575,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,886. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

