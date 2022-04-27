Rotharium (RTH) Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges

Rotharium (RTH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Rotharium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001907 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $98,255.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00032583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00100717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Rotharium Coin Profile

Rotharium (RTH) is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

